Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 36,426 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

