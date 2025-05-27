Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 89,289 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.