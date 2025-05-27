Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $5.55 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after buying an additional 2,370,973 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

