Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Everus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ECG opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.