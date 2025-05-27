Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.47% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.54 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

