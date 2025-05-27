Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 168,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.