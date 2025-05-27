Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

