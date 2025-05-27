UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.