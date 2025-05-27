Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Ultrapar Participações worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE UGP opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.