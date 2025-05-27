United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $707.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

