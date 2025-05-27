UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,785 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

UWM Price Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

