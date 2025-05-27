Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 531,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,676,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

