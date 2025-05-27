Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $210,766,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vestis by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,687 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,805,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,936,000. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:VSTS opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

