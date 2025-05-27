Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.43. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 65,916 shares traded.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

