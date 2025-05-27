Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

