Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of YI opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
