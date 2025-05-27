Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

111 Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 111 by 43,619.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

