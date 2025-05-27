Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 321,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

