Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

AKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKA

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

AKA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.17. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.