10,129 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

