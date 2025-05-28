108,661 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,261,000 after buying an additional 290,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,294,000 after acquiring an additional 132,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,899,000 after purchasing an additional 326,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

