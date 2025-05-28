115,561 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Monro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Monro by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 479,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Monro Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

