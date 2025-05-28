14,564 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

