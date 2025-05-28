15,290 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,586.80. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

GNE opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of -0.02. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

