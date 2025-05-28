1,537 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

