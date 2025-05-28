168,285 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

