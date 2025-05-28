19,567 Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 144.05%. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

