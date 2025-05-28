213,240 Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

