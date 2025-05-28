2,185 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Up 5.1%

BKE stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $557,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,844,282.40. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 109,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

