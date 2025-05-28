4,517 Shares in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International General Insurance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.24.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

