47,415 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in N-able by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

