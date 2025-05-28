5,830 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,886,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palomar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palomar by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,908. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,197,771.36. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock worth $3,265,129 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

