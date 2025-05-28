6,565 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

