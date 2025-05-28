84,300 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,199,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 1,058,895 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other Warner Music Group news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

