867 Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in National HealthCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in National HealthCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHC opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

