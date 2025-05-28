A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

