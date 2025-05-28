AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Stock Up 1.6%

ACM opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

