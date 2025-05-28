Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

