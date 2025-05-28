Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

