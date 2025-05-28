Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of NDVR Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.