Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

