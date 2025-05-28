American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,211 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 3.3%

AXL opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

