Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

