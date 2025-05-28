Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.97 ($23.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,797.50 ($24.29). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,797.09 ($24.28), with a volume of 845,883 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.43) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,244.29 ($30.33).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.