Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.97 ($23.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,797.50 ($24.29). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,797.09 ($24.28), with a volume of 845,883 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.43) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,244.29 ($30.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,667.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

