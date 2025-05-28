Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

