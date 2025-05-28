Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.