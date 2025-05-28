Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.