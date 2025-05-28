Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,024.79 ($27.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,118 ($28.62). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,109 ($28.50), with a volume of 1,178,673 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,045.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,024.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

