ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 37,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 45,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

ATEX Resources Trading Up 10.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

