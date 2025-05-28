Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,011,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 644,267 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $591.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

