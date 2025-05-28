Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 107,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

